Reminder: COVID-19 vaccines readily available

Remember, our friends at Clinton Drug Store have lots of appointments available for COVID-19 vaccinations. The process is simple, just log on to www.clintondrugstore.com, answer a few simple questions and then choose your time slot. Clinton Drug Store has the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines available. For more information, you can also call 865-457-1421.

As of the state’s latest vaccination update, 36.82% of eligible Anderson Countians have recived at least one dose of one of the available vaccines, or the Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine currently being reviewed by federal officials after reports of an exceedingly rare clotting condition. 23.35% of Anderson County residents have received both doses of one of the two-shot vaccines and are fully immunized against COVID-19. Over 45,000 shots have gotten into the arms of people who call Anderson County home.

You can find all the information you need about the available vaccinations, the state’s progress in immunizing individuals and more by following this link.

You can also find a vaccine provider by utilizing the federally-run www.vaccinefinder.org.