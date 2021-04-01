Reminder: ADFAC Egg Spectacular

(ADFAC press release) Aid To Distressed Families of Appalachian Counties – ADFAC is hosting a new “egg-citing’ event April 10, 2021 aimed to raise necessary funds for ADFAC and give an ‘eggs-tra’ lucky winner half the net sales. The more tickets are sold, the higher the winner’s jackpot will be!

It’s no yolk – someone WILL win a bunch of cash by participating in the ADFAC Egg Spectacular!

Each $5 “Egg” is a raffle ticket that provides one chance to win a prize/prizes. The Grand Prize Winner will receive 50% of the net ticket sales while the remaining 50% will go towards supporting ADFAC’s mission in our community. In addition, two runners-up will receive non-cash prizes.

The LIVE raffle drawing will occur on 4/10/21 at 5:00 PM via ADFAC’s new YouTube channel, found at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCYxBr_jkDC4L6AsBzB3Vgrg

Egg ticket purchases can be made through PayPal (https://tinyurl.com/ADFAC-EGG) and Venmo (@ADFAC). These links are available on ADFAC’s website at https://adfac.org/. In addition, cash/check purchases may be made by mailing to ADFAC Egg Spectacular, PO Box 5153, Oak Ridge, TN 37831-5953 but MUST be received by Friday, 4/9/21 to be eligible.

