Regina M. Weaver, age 58 of Clinton

Jim Harris 12 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 177 Views

Regina M. Weaver, age 58 of Clinton gained her heavenly wings on Saturday, April 3, 2021 at Methodist Medical Center.  She was a member of New Pleasant Gap Baptist Church.  Regina was the manager of Sonic on Walker Springs Road in Knoxville, Tennessee until her retirement in 2015. Regina was an avid softball fan, loved watching her granddaughter, Bryana play softball but most of all she loved spending time with her family.  She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Marie Tipton, Fred Tipton, Maxine York, and Roy York.

She is survived by her loving husband, Donald Weaver of Clinton; daughter, Dana Weaver of Clinton; sons, Russell Fielden & wife Annabelle of Harriman and Brandon Thomas; parents, Bobby and Dorothy of Knoxville; grandchildren, Isaac Fielden, Bryana Holt, & Izzy Rueff; sister, Sherry Barnes & husband Eric of Knoxville, brother, Jeff Travis & wife Jamie of Powell; several nieces and nephews

The family will receive will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Wednesday, April 7, 2021 with funeral services to follow in the chapel with Rev. Todd Reynolds.  Her graveside will be 11:00 am, Thursday at Bells Campground Cemetery.  In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to United Cancer Support Foundation, 6700 Baum Drive, Suite 8, Knoxville, TN 37919.  Regina will be forever loved to the moon and back! Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  www.holleygamble.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Marlene Karen Harris, age 87 of Clinton

Marlene Karen Harris, age 87 of Clinton, passed away on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.