Regina M. Weaver, age 58 of Clinton gained her heavenly wings on Saturday, April 3, 2021 at Methodist Medical Center. She was a member of New Pleasant Gap Baptist Church. Regina was the manager of Sonic on Walker Springs Road in Knoxville, Tennessee until her retirement in 2015. Regina was an avid softball fan, loved watching her granddaughter, Bryana play softball but most of all she loved spending time with her family. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Marie Tipton, Fred Tipton, Maxine York, and Roy York.

She is survived by her loving husband, Donald Weaver of Clinton; daughter, Dana Weaver of Clinton; sons, Russell Fielden & wife Annabelle of Harriman and Brandon Thomas; parents, Bobby and Dorothy of Knoxville; grandchildren, Isaac Fielden, Bryana Holt, & Izzy Rueff; sister, Sherry Barnes & husband Eric of Knoxville, brother, Jeff Travis & wife Jamie of Powell; several nieces and nephews

The family will receive will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Wednesday, April 7, 2021 with funeral services to follow in the chapel with Rev. Todd Reynolds. Her graveside will be 11:00 am, Thursday at Bells Campground Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to United Cancer Support Foundation, 6700 Baum Drive, Suite 8, Knoxville, TN 37919. Regina will be forever loved to the moon and back! Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. www.holleygamble.com