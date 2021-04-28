REAL ID deadline extended again

The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security has been notified that the federal implementation date of nationwide REAL ID has been extended by an additional 19 months, from October 1st, 2021 to May 3rd, 2023.

Tuesday, Secretary of Homeland Security (DHS) Alejandro N. Mayorkas made the announcement due to circumstances resulting from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. For more information on this week’s extension announcement, visit https://www.dhs.gov/real-id/news/2021/04/27/dhs-announces-extension-real-id-full-enforcement-deadline.

Beginning on May 3rd, 2023, anyone boarding a U.S. commercial flight, entering a nuclear facility or certain federal buildings must have a REAL ID compliant license or acceptable identification such

as a valid United States passport or military ID to gain entry.

Tennesseans can find more information about REAL ID at the state website at www.tnrealid.gov or the federal www.dhs.gov/real-id.