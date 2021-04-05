Prescribed burns scheduled in Oak Ridge

Jim Harris Featured, Local News

Earlier this year, the U.S. Department of Energy began a series of controlled burns of grassland areas on its Oak Ridge Reservation as part of what officials called an “overall effort to reduce the risk of wildland fires.” The burns are being performed in collaboration with the Tennessee Division of Forestry (TDF), TWRA, and the City of Oak Ridge Fire Department.

Beginning this week, controlled burning activity is scheduled to take place along the Reservation boundary near Wisconsin Avenue and the North Boundary Greenway, as well as on thewest side of Wisconsin Avenue to the new Boulder Trail.

The North Boundary Greenway and trails located on DOE land west of Wisconsin Avenue will be closed on the day of the controlled burn, and for two days following, according to the DOE. Signs will be posted.

Thse planned burns are part of the TWRA and the Oak Ridge National Laboratory’s efforts to provide wildlife habitat, encourage growth of native plants, and reduce the risk of wildfires.

They are conducted and overseen by TDF personnel who maintain fire control equipment, certified burn managers, and trained personnel at the burn area.

