Pilot National Hiring Day virtual events to be held Tuesday

(Submitted) Pilot Company will host its annual National Hiring Day on Tuesday, April 27, with virtual meet and greets across North America. As more travelers get back on the road this spring and summer, Pilot Company seeks to fill more than 5,000 positions with jobs in retail, food service, professional driving, and corporate roles.

Ranked No. 10 on Forbes’ list of America’s Largest Private Companies, Pilot Company’s growing family of brands includes more than 800 owned and operated Pilot Flying J Travel Centers and One9 Fuel Network locations.

“Through all of the uncertainty of the past year, we’ve remained open and continued to grow our business and our people,” said Paul Shore, chief people officer of Pilot Company. “We are thrilled to be adding to our team and even though our National Hiring Day event is April 27, we are hiring now.”

Pilot Company is committed to providing a safe, clean and friendly environment for team members and guests and is following COVID-19 precautions and protocols at its stores across North America. With safety as a top priority, interviews during National Hiring Day will be virtual. To schedule a virtual interview time and learn about Pilot Company’s available positions, interested candidates should visit https://jobs.pilotflyingj.com/national-hiring-day.

Open positions include:

Retail

Hourly positions: Store team member opportunities include cashiers, food services, facility services and other positions at Pilot Flying J and other travel center locations across the U.S. and Canada. These team members provide our guests with fast and friendly service while maintaining inventory and store appearance.

Leadership positions: The company’s retail leadership positions oversee high-volume retail facilities and offer competitive pay with excellent benefits. Travel center general managers and service leaders are crucial to achieving business objectives and to ensuring a great experience for team members and guests.

Professional drivers: Pilot Company’s fuel transport, DEF and crude oil transport drivers are home more often and proud of the work they do. The company is hiring more than 300 professional drivers for company and independent contractor positions across the country, including: More than 100 crude oil company and independent contract drivers in Texas 40 clean/fuel company drivers in Phoenix 18 crude oil company and independent contract drivers in Carrollton, Ohio 11 crude oil company drivers in North Salt Lake, Utah Additional driver positions in Indiana, Kentucky, Washington and Oregon

Corporate support center: At its headquarters in Knoxville, Tennessee, and at offices located in Houston, Dallas and Denver, Pilot Company seeks 100 dedicated and talented team members in a number of departments, including technology, supply and distribution, inside sales, human resources and finance.

“There is incredible opportunity for advancement at Pilot with 73% of our leaders having been promoted internally,” said Shore. “In addition to development, team members are supported with excellent benefits and a family-like work environment that is passionate about making a great day for the millions of guests we serve.”

Serving the traveling public since 1958, Pilot Company is innovative, growth-oriented and dedicated to its people-first culture. Part-time and full-time team members have access to competitive benefits, including weekly pay, comprehensive and affordable medical and dental plans, $10-a-week health plans for stores and hourly support positions, tuition assistance, 401(k) participation, paid time off, paid parental leave, wellness programs, training and professional development. Store team members also receive a free meal during each shift.

A core value at Pilot Company is giving back and team members are encouraged to take part in volunteer opportunities, fundraising efforts, and other philanthropic activities in support of their local communities.

To learn more about National Hiring Day and the benefits of working at Pilot Company and its family of brands, visit https://jobs.pilotflyingj.com/national-hiring-day.