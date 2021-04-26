Phyllis Jean Brewer, age 92 of Clinton went home to be with her heavenly father on Friday, April 23, 2021. Jean was a beloved long time member of Second Baptist Church. For many years Jean and her husband Clyde owned and operated Brewers Hardware Store. She was born September 16, 1928 in Hancock County, Tennessee to the late William and Emily Frazier and was the youngest of 14 siblings. In addition to her parents she is also preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Brewer and several brothers and sisters.

She is survived by her son, Duan & wife Sid Brewer of Clinton; grandchildren, Jason Braden & wife Maria of Clinton; great grandchildren, Megan, Bryce, Maddie, and Cailey Braden; sister, Myrtle Rains of Dayton, OH; numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will have a graveside service 11:00 am, Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at Grandview Memorial Garden with Rev. Gary Swaggerty officiating. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Second Baptist Church Building Fund, 777 Public Safety Lane, Clinton, TN 37716. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com