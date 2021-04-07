Penny Sue Harness, age 51 of Laurel Grove (Briceville, TN) took her heavenly flight on April 4, 2021. She fought courageously for so long and God saw her struggle and welcomed her home. In her final hours she was surrounded by her children, her most beloved treasure, her granddaughter, family and friends. She gained her heavenly wings at 10:46 am at Vanderbilt Medical Center.

She is preceded in death by her two biggest heroes, her parents Daniel Eugene Poore and Reba Poore of Laurel Grove.

She is survived by her beautiful children, daughter, Casey Harness (Scotty); son, Phillip “Skipper” Harness (Tracey) and her most precious gift, her granddaughter, McKenzie Cable; sister, Angelia Gordon (Bill); brother, Daniel Eugene Poore, Jr. (D); nieces and nephews, Jamie Poore, Shelby Poore, Hannah & Tyler Wilkerson (Hartlee) Joshua & Shala Fairchild (Isabelle, Avery), Jessi & Travis Campbell (Justin); special friends, Tommy Purcell, Joann Davis, and her bestie Sarah Gunter; as well as a host of close family and friends.

Penny loved travelling with her sister and her granddaughter and nieces taking cruises, visiting the beach and mountains. She also loved the simple things like sharing a morning “Hello” over a cup of coffee with her brother. She enjoyed taking care of her family and those who she held close to her heart. She will be missed by all those who loved her.

Special thanks to the medical teams at home and at Vanderbilt. Special thanks to Vanderbilt Medical Center Cardiac Unit North and South. Special thanks to her beautiful nurse, Marlayna Witham, Nurse Practitioner Andrea Schneider, Dr. Wigger and Dr. Rollins for treating her as a person and not just as a patient.

The family will receive friends at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Rocky Top on Thursday, April 8, 2021 from 5-7pm with the funeral service to follow at 7pm. Her graveside service will be on Friday, April 9, 2021 at 11am at Brown’s Flat Cemetery. www.holleygamble.com