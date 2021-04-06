Paul Terry Shepherd, age 67 of Knoxville

Obituaries

Paul Terry Shepherd, age 67 of Knoxville passed away on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at Ft. Sanders Regional Medical Center with his family by his side.  Paul is preceded in death by son, Paul Junior Shepherd; 3 brothers, Dennis Shepherd, Richard Shepherd, and Tim Shepherd; sister, Brenda Frye; father, Otha “Bud” Shepherd; step father, Homer Gentry. 

Paul is survived by his mother, Ethel Gentry of Knoxville; son, Daniel Shepherd of Knoxville; daughters, Paula Johnson of Lake City and Olivia Moore of Oak Ridge; one grandson; step mother, Helen Shepherd of Lake City; special nephew, Del Frye of Indiana; special aunt, Mamie Beatty & husband Bill of Crossville; several nieces and nephews. 

The family will receive friends 3:00-5:00 pm, Friday, April 9, 2021 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home with a Celebration of Life service to follow.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

