Part of Melton Lake Greenway closed Saturday, Sunday

Jim Harris 11 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Local News Leave a comment 190 Views

(Oak Ridge press release) The City of Oak Ridge Recreation and Parks Department will partially close Melton Lake Greenway during the Dogwood Junior Championship Regatta on Saturday, April 24 until Sunday, April 25 at 4 p.m.

The closure is to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, with many participants coming from out of state. The closure will be on the greenway between the boathouse parking lot and the crosswalk to the Emory Valley Greenway.

For more information, please contact the City of Oak Ridge Recreation and Parks at (865) 425-3450.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

More jobs added, but unemployment rate rises slightly

(TDLWD press release) In March, Tennessee employers had the most people on their payrolls since …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.