Part of Melton Lake Greenway closed Saturday, Sunday

(Oak Ridge press release) The City of Oak Ridge Recreation and Parks Department will partially close Melton Lake Greenway during the Dogwood Junior Championship Regatta on Saturday, April 24 until Sunday, April 25 at 4 p.m.

The closure is to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, with many participants coming from out of state. The closure will be on the greenway between the boathouse parking lot and the crosswalk to the Emory Valley Greenway.

For more information, please contact the City of Oak Ridge Recreation and Parks at (865) 425-3450.