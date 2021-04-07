ORT: Boy hit by car near Jefferson Middle last week

Jim Harris

According to our partners at Oak Ridge Today, a 10-year-old boy was hit by a vehicle near Jefferson Middle School last Thursday.

Oak Ridge Police said that the accident was reported shortly after 2:45 pm on Thursday, April 1, on Fairbanks Road north of Dayton Road near the school, according to ORT.

“Witnesses told officers that the pedestrian darted across the road into the path of the vehicle. The boy was transported to a local hospital by ambulance for treatment of possible injuries. No charges were filed against the driver, and the boy was not seriously injured.

