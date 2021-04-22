ORPD seeks info on drugstore bandits

The Oak Ridge Police Department took to Facebook on Wednesday asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects in a drugstore break-in last month.

The ORPD says it is investigating after two suspects broke into the Oak Ridge Pharmacy at 854 Main Street during the early-morning hours of March 23rd and stole both liquid and pill medications.

Investigators say the suspects arrived on foot from the direction of Vermont Avenue, and fled on foot in the same direction.

One suspect is described as a young African-American male, wearing black Nike Air Force 1 sneakers and dark clothing.

The other is also described as a young African-American male, and was wearing dark clothing and white, black, blue, red, orange and yellow Nike Air Max 95 sneakers.

Suspect number two was also seen on store surveillance video carrying a royal blue Columbia brand backpack with red lettering on it.

If you have any information, investigators ask you to call 865-425-4399, or submit a crime tip through the Oak Ridge Police online form. Tipsters can remain anonymou

