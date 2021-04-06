ORHS student wins state competition

Oak Ridge High School student Daniel Joy won first place at the Tennessee Junior Science and Humanities Symposium Poster Presentation Competition held virtually in March.

The competition was March 4-5. Daniel, son of Ingrid Busch and Ken Joy, presented his poster, “Using Data Science to Explore Historical Trends and Predict Future Rates of COVID-19”. His research involved analyzing COVID-19 case rates around holidays using regression analysis. Dan worked with Chad Steed at Oak Ridge National Laboratory through the Math Thesis course at Oak Ridge High School.

TJSHS is an annual scientific research competition that gives high school students the opportunity to present original research in a public forum, the press release said. There were 14 students that presented oral talks and three students who presented posters at the 56th annual TJSHS competition this year.

As the top winner, Dan is invited to the National Symposium and qualifies for National Symposium Poster Presenter cash awards in April.