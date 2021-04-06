ORHS student wins state competition

Jim Harris 7 hours ago Local News Leave a comment 18 Views

Oak Ridge High School student Daniel Joy won first place at the Tennessee Junior Science and Humanities Symposium Poster Presentation Competition held virtually in March.

The competition was March 4-5. Daniel, son of Ingrid Busch and Ken Joy, presented his poster, “Using Data Science to Explore Historical Trends and Predict Future Rates of COVID-19”. His research involved analyzing COVID-19 case rates around holidays using regression analysis. Dan worked with Chad Steed at Oak Ridge National Laboratory through the Math Thesis course at Oak Ridge High School.

TJSHS is an annual scientific research competition that gives high school students the opportunity to present original research in a public forum, the press release said. There were 14 students that presented oral talks and three students who presented posters at the 56th annual TJSHS competition this year.

As the top winner, Dan is invited to the National Symposium and qualifies for National Symposium Poster Presenter cash awards in April.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

BBB: Harriman Councilman arrested, released

According to our partners at BBB-TV, Harriman Councilman James Brian Frost was arrested and taken …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.