ORAU wins CDC contract

Jim Harris 10 hours ago Local News Leave a comment 27 Views

Oak Ridge Associated Universities (ORAU) was recently awarded a contract by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Office of Minority Health and Health Equity (OMHHE) to provide technical communications support to the office and three COVID-19 award recipients.

ORAU will advise the development of awardee health communication plans and materials targeting limited English proficiency audiences, such as Hispanic or Asian/Pacific Islander populations, as well as help increase the communications capacity of OMHHE to respond to COVID-19 in these and other high-risk communities.

“By increasing public health capacity of high-risk communities through the training and engagement of trusted community-based organizations, this project will help augment participating communities’ ability to deliver COVID-19 prevention messages and community mitigation strategies,” said Freddy Gray, ORAU director of public health and healthcare, in a press release issued late last week. “ORAU is proud to support this effort, and we are excited to continue our longstanding working relationship with the CDC.”

ORAU said it provides innovative scientific and technical solutions to advance national priorities in science, education, security, and health.

ORAU manages the Oak Ridge Institute for Science and Education for the U.S. Department of Energy.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Caps lifted, some in-person programming returns as Clinton Library enters Phase 3 of reopening

Beginning today (Monday, April 19th), the Clinton Public Library is moving into Phase 3 of …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.