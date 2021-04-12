One injured in Sunday crash on Norris Freeway

A woman was injured and ais also facing citations following a Sunday afternoon traffic accident on Norris Freeway.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says that 23-year-old Emilee Hooks had been traveling north on Norris Freeway near its intersection with Hickory Valley Road at around 2:45 pm Sunday when she collided with the rea of the car in front of her, left her lane and collided head-on with a third vehicle. Hooks was the only person involved in the accident who suffered injuries, as the drivers and passengers of the other vehicles escaped injury altogether.

Hooks is facing charges of failing to maintain a lane of travel and failure to exercise due care.