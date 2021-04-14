One hurt in Oak Ridge crash

One person was serioulsy injured and flown to UT Medical Center by LIFESTAR following a Tuesday afternoon rollover traffic accident in Oak Ridge.

According to our partners at Oak Ridge Today, the crash was reported shortly after 4:20 pm Tuesday on Laboratory Road, near the exit from Home Depot. The crash involved a car and a truck, and kept part of Laboratory Road closed for several hours while the crash was investigated and the scene cleared. The roadway was reopened at aruond 8:15 pm.

As we learn more, we will pass it along to you.