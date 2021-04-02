Oliver Springs Council to hear Morgan termination appeal

The Oliver Springs Town Council met Thursday with only one item on their agenda and that was to go into executive session with their Attorney Tom McFarland to discuss last week’s termination of now-former Police Chief Kenneth Morgan.

Morgan, who has been Chief of Police for almost 20 years, was fired last Thursday by Mayor Omer Cox, and acccording to McFarland, has sent a letter to the city disputing the claims as to why he was fired, and wants a hearing before the council.

According to Cox’s dismissal notice from March 25th, the mayor cited several reasons for terminating Morgan, including allegations that he falsified clock records, maintained an alleged sexual relationship with a subordinate, and falsified records to allow that subordinate to receive pay from the city that was not earned.

After emerging from the executive session, the Council agreed to hear Morgan’s appeal on Thursday, April 22nd at 7 pm at City Hall. The Council will listen to Morgan’s appeal, consider the evidence, and either affirm the Mayor’s move, or overturn it and reinstate Morgan as Chief.

The meeting will be open to the public.