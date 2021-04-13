Officials urge school districts to direct federal funding to student achievement

Monday, Governor Bill Lee, Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn and members of the Tennessee General Assembly urged school districts to ensure federal education funding goes directly toward student achievement. Tennessee has received nearly $4.5 billion in federal COVID-19 relief stimulus funding allocated specifically for K-12 education.

“By using these funds wisely and returning to in-person learning, we have the opportunity to set our students up for decades of success,” said Gov. Lee. “I appreciate the General Assembly passing common-sense provisions that ensure we stay focused on progress, not punishment as teachers, schools and districts get back on their feet after serious disruption.”

This funding should focus on the following priority areas:

· Early reading, tutoring, and summer programming with a focus on phonics

· Student readiness supports including ACT preparation

· Expanding access to advanced coursework

· CTE equipment and programs

· Innovative models for K-12 mental health supports

· Teacher recruitment and retention

· Deferred maintenance for facilities

· Technology for devices and high-speed internet

· Serving special needs and low-income students

This significant funding creates opportunities for districts to invest in the success of Tennessee students to not only combat learning loss from the COVID-19 pandemic but also accelerate achievement for all students across the state. Districts are encouraged to specifically focus on literacy and recent learning loss outlined in the legislation passed during the special legislative session focused on education.

“Tennessee K-12 districts and schools are receiving an historic amount of funding from the federal government, and as a result have both an incredible opportunity and responsibility to spend this funding to demonstrate how strong student-centered investments can generate positive outcomes and a growth in academic achievement for all children,” said Commissioner Penny Schwinn. “This funding implores us to invest strategically, implement with fidelity, and report on quantifiable outcomes transparently.”

After three rounds of federal COVID-19 stimulus funding, Tennessee’s K-12 schools will benefit from nearly $4.5 billion in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) Funds.

Through the three rounds of funding that has been allocated to the state, officials say that the Anderson County School system will receive approximately $18.3 million, while the Clinton City school district will receive a little over $3.3 million. Oak Ridge schools will receive almost $10.9 million of ESSER funding. The Campbell County school system is in line to receive some $24.7 million and the Roane County school system has been allocated approximately $20.6 million.

The Tennessee Department of Education has provided districts with resources and guidance for their planning and implementation to invest in a small number of high-impact items, within a cohesive and aligned strategy, that are most critical for students as they progress through their education and into their careers.

The Department has urged districts to allocate a minimum of one percent of their allocations to fund staffing support for the ongoing reporting, monitoring, and public transparency requirements associated with this funding.

Specific district-level allocations for each round of federal funding can be found by following these links. round 1 (ESSER 1.0) ,

round 2 (ESSER 2.0) ,

and round 3 (ESSER 3.0) .