Officials tout spring hiking, fishing opportunities; update marketing efforts

Adventure Anderson, the county’s tourism and vistor’s bureau, wants to let visitors know, and to remind locals, that Anderson County is full of springtime activities, including hiking and fishing.

Anderson County has numerous trails for off-roading, but officials remind you that there are also plenty of trails designated for hiking and biking. To help you plan your outdoor experience when you visit, check out the ultimate trail guide in Anderson County TN .

Anderson County is also home to three top fishing destinations, namely the Clinch River, Melton Hill Lake, and Norris Lake. If you don’t have a boat, don’t let that stop you from dropping a line in one of our three waterways. Here are some of the t op public access areas for fishing in Anderson County as identified by Adventure Anderson.

Photo from Adventure Anderson

(Update on Anderson County Tourism Council’s marketing efforts, submitted) As many of you are aware, the tourism industry has been hit especially hard from the coronavirus. In Anderson County, we saw almost a 40% decrease in hotel tax collections from March to December of 2020. During that time, the Anderson County Tourism Council was able to supplement the revenue loss with our fund balance and CARES acts funds from the State of Tennessee to maintain our advertising plan.

In March, we kicked off an aggressive advertising campaign to ensure that we not only recover to our previous tax collections but continue to grow as was the trend prior to the pandemic. The hotel tax dollars are an investment that generates not only more hotel tax but also sales tax, gas tax and business tax.

In addition, we are excited to share that we have launched a new website! It can be found at adventureanderson.com . It has an interactive component on the home page that enables the visitor to customize the attraction listings based on their interest. Please check it out and let us know what you think. We welcome any input you might have. Also, please check your listing to make sure the information is correct and up to date. Please let us know if you would like to add or change anything.

We are also investing an additional $38,000 in Spotify ads and over-the-top-television (OTT) ads (i.e. hulu ads) which are new advertising outlets for us. These ads will run from March to June. We are continuing to advertise on Facebook and YouTube with our Land of And videos. We have had a lot of success with these outlets in the past. You can see the videos on our YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1_WkK5pclbqjrixnqk6A2g.

If you have any upcoming promotions or specials that you would like us to help promote, please let us know.