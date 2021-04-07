Officials set to unveil the Norris Lake Area Trail System

The Norris Lake Project Team will be holding a ribbon cutting ceremony on April 9, 2021 at 10 a.m. to celebrate the opening of the Norris Lake Area Trail System (NATS). TVA Representatives, local officials and the project steering committee will gather at Norris Dam State Park’s Picnic Shelter One located near on the east side of the park near the Tea Room.

The Norris Lake Area Trails System (NATS) is described as a “collaborative approach to branding and connecting the hiking and biking trails in the Norris Lake Watershed,” according to an announcement.

Officials say the ultimate goal of the project is to create a regional brand (NATS) to leverage existing natural assets in the region to generate local spending and tax revenues, support job creation, help Anderson, Campbell, and Union counties to attract and retain a highly skilled workforce through improvements that enhance a residents’ quality of life.

Planning on the project began in December 2018 and a final report was released in July 2019. The steering committee consisted of the land managers for Big Ridge State Park, the TVA Loyston Trails system, Norris Dam State Park, and the Norris Watershed trails.

Members also included two local citizens, the Norris City Manager, and tourism partners from Anderson, Union, and Campbell Counties. The respective mayors of each county (Mayor Terry Frank- Anderson, Mayor E.L. Morton- Campbell, and Jason Bailey, Union, and of the City of Norris- City Manager Scott Hackler) were involved in planning in December of 2018, according to the announcement.

During the process, other stakeholders such as trail users, bike clubs, elected officials, local business owners, hikers, and interested citizens were invited to participate.

Funding for the feasibility study came fromTVA.

The selected consulting team, Toole Design, is a national design firm whose mission is to support innovative streets and dynamic communities where people of all ages and abilities can enjoy walking, biking, and access to transit.

Officials say that the Norris Lake Project, a 501c3 nonprofit, dba as NATS, is launching a brand to include installation of signage, and development of collateral that will be used for collaborative marketing purposes. Each trail system within the larger brand retains autonomy of their trails. The recommendations for each individual trail system are left to the public land manager for that property.

Friday, the first sign in Norris Dam State Park will be unveiled. Additional signs will be installed on each of the properties, plus along the route. Trail maps for users are in production.

A copy of the final report can be seen at www.natstrails.com, by clicking the Sustainability/Connectivity Study tab.

The trails will remain free and open to the public

For even more information, send an email to [email protected] , or call 865-457-4547.