Oak Ridge launches ‘CityView,’ new online connection for residents, builders

Jim Harris 12 hours ago

The Community Development Department is excited to announce that CityView, a new online connection for residents and builders, will be launching this May.

“The new system will make it much easier for our residents and builders to apply for and track their building-related permits,” Oak Ridge Community Development Director Wayne Blasius said.

CityView is the City of Oak Ridge’s new online system, that will serve as an entryway for a variety of information, tools, and links related to building, planning, and code enforcement.

Residents and builders can submit building and land disturbance permits, trades permits including mechanical, plumbing, and electric, code complaints, and Planning and Zoning requests like plats, rezoning requests, and site plans through the online portal.

In order to submit applications for building or planning permits, you will need to set up a CityView account. You can file code violation complaints without creating an account, but it is still recommended that you create an account.

Having a CityView account grants you 24-hour access to services and information. You can submit permit and planning applications online, check the status of a permit, upload additional documents, or communicate with City Staff. The portal allows you to pay fees online (surcharge will be added), view past, present, and pending applications, track the status of a code violation complaint, request and schedule inspections, and see inspection results.

All applicants are encouraged to submit applications online via the CityView Portal. A computer for public use is located in front of the permit desk so staff can assist applicants in person. Complete mailed applications are also accepted. Information on how to create a CityView account can be found at OakRidgeTN.gov.

“There may be delays in services while staff implements the new system.,” said Blasius. “We appreciate your patience as we take this big step to make the permitting process easier and more efficient.”

“It’s been a pleasure to see the teamwork across the organization as we revisit and develop our processes of issuing permits, reviewing plans, and more. We are very excited to share this new option with our residents and builders,” Project Manager Amy Davis said.

At any time during business hours, customers can contact the Community Development office at [email protected] or by calling (865) 425-3532 for Codes or (865) 425-3531 for Planning.

