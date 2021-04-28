Oak Ridge Community Band to resume live, in-person concerts

The Oak Ridge Community Band announced this week that it plans to return to its traditional live, in-person concert schedule this year, beginning with the Independence Day concert.

The Independence Day concert is set for 7:30 p.m. On July 4th, prior to city of Oak Ridge’s fireworks display. The band will perform in its usual spot at A.K. Bissell Park behind the Oak Ridge Civic Center at 1403 Oak Ridge Turnpike.

This year’s Independence Day is significant, as this date marks the 77th anniversary of the band’s very first concert on July 4, 1944.

The July 4 concert will mark the Community Band’s first in-person performance since February 2020. Other concerts this year are:

August 1 st , Back to School concert,

, Back to School concert, September 6 th, Labor Day

Labor Day October 31st, Halloween concert

All these concerts will be held in A.K. Bissell Park.

The annual Christmas Sing-Along concert will be held in December at the First Baptist Church.

The Oak Ridge Community Band is directed by Shaun Salem.

All ORCB concerts are free, but in lieu of admission, ORCB gratefully accepts donations to help defray band expenses. Although ORCB has been unable to perform in-person concerts during the COVID-19 pandemic, the band still has expenses, and donations are greatly appreciated. ORCB is a 501(c)3 organization, and your tax donations may be tax deductible, the press release said. ORCB also participates in the Amazonsmile and Krogercare programs.

The public is encouraged to check the Oak Ridge Community Band website at www.orcb.org for the 2021 performance schedule and other information including the opportunity to donate via PayPal.

In addition to the band’s website, the public can get current information by going to ORCB’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/OakRidgeCommunityBand.

Interested area musicians who would like to join the band can contact ORCB through the ORCB website, by email at [email protected], or by phone at (865) 202-2773. Rehearsals for the July 4 concert will begin on Thursday evening, May 27, at 7 p.m. at the First Baptist Church.