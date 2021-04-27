Oak Ridge announces brush clean-up begins May 10th

The citywide brush pickup program in Oak Ridge will begin Monday, May 10th, according to the city.

Tree limbs and bagged yard clippings/leaves will be picked up. City collection efforts will follow the schedule that you can see on www.oakridgetn.gov as closely as possible. The proposed schedule is a general guide and can vary considerably from the actual schedule due to weather conditions and/or the amount of participation by residents.

  • All limbs should be placed near, but not beyond the curb, with the butt end near the street. Keep all materials off sidewalks, parking areas and out of gutters. Residents are asked to not place any brush at the curb more than one (1) week prior to the scheduled pick-up day in order to maintain the cleanliness of our City.
  • Limb diameter should be no larger than three (3) inches at any point.
  • Yard clippings and leaves must be in plastic bags. It should be noted that yard waste will be collected with the regularly scheduled refuse collection throughout the year.
  • There is a limit of one (1) truckload of material per residence. A truckload is defined as one (1) pickup truck or approximately 3′ high x 4′ wide x 8′ long, approximately 100 cubic feet maximum.
  • Crews will not pick-up piles that have brush or limbs mixed with rubbish or trash.
  • All materials must be in place no later than 7:30 a.m. on the scheduled pick-up day to ensure pick-up. Any materials put out after 7:30 a.m. on the scheduled pick-up day may not be picked up.

The brush pickup schedule can be found on the City’s website at www.OakRidgeTN.gov.

For more information, contact Waste Connections of Tennessee at (865) 482-3656.

