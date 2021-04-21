NPS seeks public comment on MPNHP

The National Park Service is asking for public comments about the Manhattan Project National Historical Park. The comments are being sought as the Park Service prepares an interpretive plan for park programming, exhibits, and media, and officials say the goal is to capture as many different experiences and perspectives as possible.

Discussions with the public are being organized by theme and region. The discussions focused on the three Manhattan Project park locations: Hanford, Washington; Los Alamos, New Mexico, and Oak Ridge are being held this week.. Because of COVID-19, all events will be held virtually.

The public meetings are Tuesday through Thursday, with the Oak Ridge Community Meeting starting at 5:30 pm on Thursday, April 22nd (Eastern Daylight Time). You can register here.

You will recall that the Manhattan Project National Historical Park was established in November 2015 as an agreement between the U.S. Department of Energy and the National Park Service. It preserves parts of Hanford, Los Alamos, and Oak Ridge. Those three cities helped he United States develop the world’s first atomic bombs, including the two dropped over Hiroshima and Nagasaki, Japan, in August 1945, just before the end of World War II. The top-secret program to build the bombs was known as the Manhattan Project.

Under the 2015 agreement, the National Park Service and DOE jointly manage and administer the park.

In Oak Ridge, there are areas of historic interest within the city itself as well as at the former K-25 site, the Oak Ridge National Laboratory, and the Y-12 National Security Complex.