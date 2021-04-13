Norris Lake Project Team cuts ribbon on Norris Lake Area Trail System

(Submitted, NLP) The Norris Lake Project Team celebrated the opening of the Norris Lake Area Trail System (NATS) on Friday, April 9, 2021. Local leaders from Anderson, Campbell and Union Counties and representatives from TVA joined the Norris Lake Project Team steering committee at Norris Dam State Park on Friday to cut a ceremonial ribbon and demonstrate their commitment to supporting the trail system.

The goal in creating the Norris Lake Area Trail System was to create a regional brand to leverage existing natural assets and in order to generate local spending and tax revenues, support job creation, help Anderson, Campbell, and Union counties to attract and retain a highly skilled workforce through improvements that enhance a residents’ quality of life.

“This collaborative approach to branding and connecting the hiking and biking trails in the Norris Lake Watershed is an enormous health and recreational benefit to taxpayers who live in each of our communities,” said Terry Frank, Anderson County Mayor. “Such advancements not only improves the quality of life for our own citizens, it offers our neighbors from around the region, state and country a place to visit and enjoy the natural beauty of our area.”

The planning for the trail system began in December 2018. The first step was to conduct a Trail Sustainability and Connectivity Study. Funding for the feasibility study was generously provided by TVA. The selected consulting team, Toole Design is a national design firm whose mission is to support innovative streets and dynamic communities where people of all ages and abilities can enjoy walking, biking, and access to transit. The final report can be found at www.natstrails.com.

The success of the Norris Lake Area Trail System hinges on connecting existing trails so that trail users can easily experience all of the trails. It is also crucial to not only create new trails but improve existing trails to make them more sustainable and more financially feasible to maintain.

“This project will go a long way to showing the rest of the country what we already know, and that’s that this region is one of the best places in the country to live, to work and to play,” said David Bowling, TVA Vice President of Land and River Management. “TVA strives to foster what we call Powerful Partnerships and we are committed to working together to enhance our recreational assets in the Tennessee Valley.”

In addition to trail construction and maintenance, the next steps for the team include installing signage at each trail head and along the connecter routes to encourage users to visit each trail. The team also plans on enhancing the trails with mountain bike repair stations and benches. There will also be informational maps printed and distributed from local, regional and state welcome centers. Funding for these next steps has been provided for by Anderson, Campbell and Union County Governments.

L to R Julie Grahm (Middle East Tennessee Tourism Council), Stephanie Wells (Anderson County Tourism Council), Keith Montgomery (Big Ridge State Park Manager), Chuck Morris (Steering Committee Member), Clay Guerry (TVA), Jason Bailey (Union County Mayor), David Bowling (TVA Vice President of Land and River Management), Terry Frank (Anderson County Mayor), E.L. Morton (Campbell County Mayor) Veronica Greear (Norris Dam State Park Manager), Dennis Yankee (TVA), Photo submitted

The steering committee was comprised of the land managers for Big Ridge State Park, TVA Loyston Trails system, Norris Dam State Park, and the Norris Watershed trails. Additional members included two local citizens, the City of Norris City Manager, and tourism partners from Anderson, Union, and Campbell Counties and the respective mayors of each of the three counties.

The Norris Lake Project is a 501c3 Charitable Organization organized to preserve the natural beauty and conserve the natural resources of the Norris Lake Watershed area for the benefit of the residents and visitors to the area while assisting the local governments combat the deterioration of natural resources in the surrounding communities.

For more information about the Norris Lake Project, visit www.norrislakeproject.com and for more information about the Norris Lake Area Trail System, visit www.natstrails.com.