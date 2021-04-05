No one injured in Oak Ridge fire

Three people were displaced after an Oak Ridge house fire late Saturday morning.

Police and fire units responded to a home in the 100 block of Loyola Lane shortly before 11:30 am Saturday, and reported heavy smoke and fire coming from the carport extending into the residence and a nearby car.

All three occupants had already made it safely out of the home and were outside when crews arrived.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire within about 20 minutes of arriving on the scene, but the damage to the house was described as “extensive.”

The American Red Cross provided assistance to the family.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but preliminary indications are that the the fire appears to be accidental.