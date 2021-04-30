Naomi Brooks Riggs, age 88, went home to be with the Lord on April 28, 2021. Naomi was born April 10, 1933 in Heiskell, Tennessee to the late Robbie and Eula Fraker Brooks. In addition to her parents, Naomi is preceded in death by, husband, Thomas “TJ” Riggs; son, Mark Riggs; Sister, Helen Brooks; Brother, Melvin “Gene” Brooks.

She is survived by daughter, Linda (Carlos) Crawford; son, Tommy (Connie) Riggs; grandchildren, Bobby (Morgan) Crawford, Amanda (Bob) Stokes, TJ Riggs and Travis Riggs; great grandchildren, Ethan and Emma Bolton, Caroline and Lauren Crawford, John and Maggie Stokes. Special thanks to Covenant Hospice for their excellent love and care especially Mariann and Rebecca.

Family and friends may call at their convenience on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home from 12:00-4:00PM. Naomi’s family and friends will meet at the funeral home on Sunday, May 2, 2021 at 2:00PM and go in funeral procession to the New Loyston Memorial Garden for a 3:00PM interment with Rev. Jerry Walton Officiating. www.holleygamble.com