‘Mosaic: A Downtown Celebration of the Arts’ set for Saturday

The city of Clinton and the Anderson County Chamber have teamed up with a host of local small business owners to sponsor what is being beilled as “a celebration of local art and Clinton’s area schools.” The event is called “Mosaic: A Downtown Celebration of the Arts” and will be held on Saturday, April 10th in downtown Clinton from 8 am to 4 pm.

All of the Anderson County and Clinton City Schools will have student-created art displayed in the windows of some of downtown Clinton’s local businesses for sale for a beautiful art walk along Market and Cullom Streets.

At 8 am, the Mosaic 5K Color Run will get started. Registration costs $30, and can be taken care of by following this link.

All proceeds will benefit arts education in both school systems.

At 10 am, the rest of the festivities will kick off with the Clinton High School Jazz Band performing.

Performances will happen every 30 minutes, featuring a wide array of talented artists. Here is a look at the schedule of performers:

10 am…The Clinton High School Jazz band

10:30 am…Clinton City Schools Percussion Ensemble and Ukulele Club

11 am…Dream Dance

11:30 am…Clinton High School Choir

12 noon…Felicidad Fashion Show

12:30 pm…Anderson County Schools’ Teacher & Principal of the Year Recognition

1 pm…Clinton High School Cheer

1:30 pm…Anderson County High School Drama Club

2 pm…Music Makers

2:30 pm…Clinton City Schools’ Principal & Teacher of the Year Recognition

3 pm…Dream Dance

3:30 pm…Sleepy Eyed John’s Music.

In addition to the Art Walk and the performances, there will also be food, face painting and a lot of fun for the whole family, including crafting areas where you can create sun catchers and flower crowns, pot your own plants, decorate a piggy bank and create chalk art on Market Street. Plus there will be an obstacle course for kids to enjoy and much much more.

For more information, search for Mosaic – A Downtown Celebration of the Arts on Facebook.