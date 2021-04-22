Milburne Archie Elliott

Obituaries

Milburne Archie Elliott passed away on Friday, April 16, 2021 at his home after an extended illness.  Throughout his life he loved working on cars, working outside in his yard, and various craftsman projects for any of his friends or relatives that needed it. He will be remembered for his loving and giving heart always wanting to help out his family and friends.  Milburne was preceded in death by parents, Luke and Bunea Elliott; brothers, Morgan, Arthur, and Eugene Elliott; sisters, Mildred Williams, Anna Mae Guerrero and Mable Neu, and longtime companion, Barbra Elliott. 

Milburne is survived by, daughters: Sandi Foust & husband Randy, and Judith Hart & husband Ben; grandchildren, Kristina Foust, Chelsea Foust, & Austin Fox; ex-wife & mother of his children, Sandria Cooper Elliott; brother, Benny Elliott & wife Debbie; several nieces and nephews.    

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Friday, April 23, 2021 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home with a Celebration of Life Service to follow in the chapel.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

