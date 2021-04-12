MEDIC reports ‘immediate, critical’ need for blood types O+, A+

MEDIC Regional Blood Center said Monday that it has an immediate, critical need for blood types O Positive and A Positive.

MEDIC is also celebrating National Volunteer Week all month. Each week, donors will be automatically entered to win a $500 E-Gift Card. One winner will be randomly drawn each Monday this month (April 19th & 26th).

You can donate at any of MEDIC’s fixed Donor Centers, or at community blood drives. The fixed centers are located at:

Downtown Knoxville – 1601 Ailor Avenue

Farragut– 11000 Kingston Pike

Athens–213 E. Washington Avenue, Suite 104

Crossville–96 Hayes Street, Suite 204

You can find directions to the donor centers, or get the times and locations of mobile blood drives by visiting www.medicblood.org.

MEDIC says its O Positive inventory level remains unstable and is currently critically low, which means that there is less than a two-day supply.

As a reminder, the blood, platelets, and plasma products on the shelves now is what would be used in a All donors will receive a MEDIC gift and Texas Roadhouse coupon. All donors are automatically entered to win the $500 E-Gift Card.

MEDIC is requiring all donors to wear a mask or face covering. If a donor does not have a mask or face covering, MEDIC will provide one.

Appointments are preferred. There is limited availability for walk-in donors. Appointments can be made online at www.medicblood.org using the donate link, or by calling 865-524-3074.