MEDIC reports ‘immediate, critical’ need for A+, O+, and platelets

MEDIC Regional Blood Center officials announced this morning (April 21st) that they have an “immediate, and critical” need for blood types O Positive and A Positive as well as blood platelets.

MEDIC is continuing to celebrate National Volunteer Week all month long, and all donors this week are automatically entered to win a $500 E-Gift Card.

You can donate at any of MEDIC’s four fixed donor centers in Knoxville, Farragut, Athens, or Crossvile and at any of the mobile blood drives across the area. You can find the addresses and hours of the donor centers as well as the locations and times for community blood drives simply by visting www.medicblood.org.

MEDIC officials say there continues to be a “regional blood shortage in the region that includes East Tennessee and Southeastern Kentucky.

As we have been reporting, MEDIC’s O Positive inventory level has been critical for several weeks now.

In its announcement, MEDIC writes, “As a reminder, the blood, platelets, and plasma products on the shelves now is what would be used in a trauma event and it takes at least three days for donated blood to be processed and ready for distribution.”

Donors will be automatically entered to win one $500 E-Gift Card redeemable at over 100 organizations including Walmart, Amazon, Starbucks, and more. All donors will receive a MEDIC gift and Texas Roadhouse coupon.