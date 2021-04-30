Mayor announces Veterans Appreciation Breakfasts to resume in July

(AC Mayor’s Office press release) The Anderson County Community Veterans Appreciation Breakfast, on hiatus for more than one year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, will re-start in July 2021.

“We have missed seeing our veterans and showing our appreciation to them over the last year, but amid the pandemic, we wanted to keep everyone safe,” County Mayor Terry Frank said.

“Now, with the public health crisis improving across the State as well as Anderson County, it’s time to get our veterans back together for some fellowship,” the mayor said.

“Veterans have been calling me for months and asking when we’re doing the next Veterans Breakfast,” said Leon Jaquet, the county’s Veterans Service Officer and commander of American Legion Post 172. “They miss the camaraderie,” he said.

Normally held on the second Saturday morning of each month, the July Veterans Appreciation Breakfast will be held on the first Saturday – July 3rd – in partnership with the City of Clinton and its Fourth of July activities also scheduled for July 3rd.

“We want our return to be extra special for our area veterans and what better way to kick off a return to our breakfasts for our beloved veterans than on America’s Independence weekend!” Mayor Frank said in a Facebook post Friday morning.

The July 3rd Veterans Breakfast – sponsored by American Legion Post 172 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 12051 of Oak Ridge – will be set up in the gymnasium at the Clinton Community Center, allowing everyone to spread out. Rather than self-serving in the “chow line” that will open at 8:30 am, food will be served to attending veterans and their families as they go through the line. A brief program will begin at 9 am.

The Veterans Appreciation Breakfast, sponsored by businesses and individuals in the community, will return to its normal second Saturday of each month beginning in August. Those who were scheduled to sponsor the monthly breakfasts last year will be contacted in the weeks and months ahead about sponsoring future events.