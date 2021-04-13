Mary Traylor, 98, of Norris

Mary Traylor, a long time resident of Norris, Tennessee died on April 7, 2021 at the age of 98. She and her late husband Marion Traylor were members of the Norris Episcopal Church, where Marion was one of the founding members.

Mary is survived by her daughter Rhonda Traylor who lives in Florida and her son Roger and wife Jane Traylor, grandchildren Andrew, William, Emily all living in Oregon and her nephew Ray Sindersine who lives in South Carolina. Mary was predeceased by her brothers Ray and William Sindersine.

Mary was born in Fairfax, South Carolina, March 4,1923 to Maude and Louis Sindersine. She earned her Registered Nurse degree from Orangeburg, South Carolina before marrying her husband Marion who graduated from Clemson University with a degree in Hydraulic Engineering. When Marion accepted employment with TVA they moved to Norris, Tennessee. Mary began working with Oak Ridge Methodist Hospital. In addition to her nursing degree, Mary was selected for specialized training in Cardiac Care in Nashville and also attended the University of Tennessee in Knoxville. She worked most of her career at Oak Ridge hospital but also worked at Y-12.

Mary loved working in the yard and grew a stunning variety of Iris. She also was very fond of her cat Sammie who predeceased her. All of her immediate family played musical instruments and although she did not, she was knowledgeable of many different instruments and music genre. She took ballroom dancing in her 50’s and loved traveling to Italy, Alaska and Hawaii.

She enjoyed visits from her grandchildren and especially enjoyed making them her specialty, blueberry muffins.

Mary was a good nurse and her patients gave her complements for her caring manner. She enjoyed a strong cup of coffee with alot of cream . She also will be remembered as spending most days outside picking up sticks on the lawn after the strong winds had passed.

A graveside service is scheduled for 2:00 pm on Friday April 16th at Norris Memorial Gardens. Mother Mandy Lippe of the Norris Episcopal Church will officiate. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Mary’s name to the Norris Animal Shelter in honor of Mary’s love for animals.

