Marlene Karen Harris, age 87 of Clinton

Marlene Karen Harris, age 87 of Clinton, passed away on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at her home.

She was born on April 29, 1933 in Michigan where she lived for 87 years before recently moving to Tennessee. Marlene had a passion for crocheting, and she spent most of her time with a crochet needle in hand. She would crochet may different items including tissue holders.

Marlene was preceded in death by her husbands, Tom Harris and Joseph Ventimiglia; parents, Fray and Vada Cope; sons-in-law, Joe Armes and Joe Zerelli; siblings, Richard Cope, Shirley Stenszel, and Harold Cope.

Survivors include her children, Debbi Armes, Denise Zerelli, Grace Conley, Frank Ventimiglia (Pam), Joseph Ventimiglia (Lynn), Anthony (Rose) Ventimiglia, Marlena Plutschuck (Doug); many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews; special friend, Cheryl (Dale).

A memorial service will be held in Michigan at a later date.

