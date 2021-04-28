Market-to-Go offers fresh, local produce, more online

Market-To-Go, a new online farmers’ market in Oak Ridge, is now located in Jackson Square, with weekly curbside pickup at Dean’s Restaurant, across from the in-person farmers’ market.

Locally-grown, grass-fed beef, fresh and local produce, gourmet mushrooms, honey, and even edible pansies are just a few of the products featured in Market-To-Go, a press release said.

The non-profit Grow Oak Ridge produces Market-To-Go, and says that orders should be placed between Mondays at noon and Thursdays at noon at www.GrowOakRidge.org/market-to-go. Grow Oak Ridge is offering 10 percent off orders of $50 or more during April with coupon code SAVE10.

Grow Oak Ridge established Market-To-Go at St. Mary’s School in December 2020 as part of its Winter Farmers’ Market and as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ordering by Thursday at noon gives farmers time to gather your orders and bag them up, according to organizers, and then after they are delivered to the site on Saturday mornings, Grow Oak Ridge staff and volunteers then organize the orders and will bring them to your vehicle between the hours of 9 and 10 am. Park in front of Dean’s Restaurant.”