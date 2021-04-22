Louie Bluie Festival not returning until 2022

Organizers of the Louie Bluie Music & Arts Festival have announced that the annual festival will not return live to the grounds of Cove Lake State Park in Caryville until Saturday, September 24, 2022, marking the second year in a row that the popular event sponsored by the Campbell Culture Coalition has been cancelled, with last year’s event a casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are a bit sad to let another year pass without the festival, but the health and safety of our entire community – performers, volunteers, Park personnel, festival fans – is our top priority, and there is just no scenario under the ongoing pandemic in which we could provide that, and the quality of celebration everyone has come to expect,” said Jocelyn Woods Griffo, Festival Co-Chair, in a press release posted to the Festival website.

“So dream along with us with songs in your hearts until then.” Griffo said the committee of organizers concluded that it was best over the next 18 months to examine what is done, why it is done, how it can be done better in 2022.

“Having to put the festival on hold this year has been hard,” Griffo said, “though we’re convinced next year will be the best festival we’ve ever put together, and we and the community will come out better for it.”

Meantime, Griffo asks everyone to stay connected with the festival by following on Louie Bluie FaceBook, visiting the website www.louiebluie.org, and sharing with friends and fans.

“Updates will be issued throughout this year, and really to roll out in the Spring of 2022,” she said.