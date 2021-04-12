Local Sports Scoreboard

HIGH SCHOOL SCOREBOARD

BASEBALL

FRIDAY

Cookeville 7 Clinton 3…Lenoir City 13 Anderson County 6…Oak Ridge 10 Stone Memorial 6…Cocke County 10 Oliver Springs 3…Coalfield 3-11 CSAS 0-0…Union County 12 Lakeway Christian 2…Scott 11 Jellico 6.//

SATURDAY

Kingston 10 William Blount 8…Seymour 16 Kingston 2…Maryville Christian 7 Oliver Springs 3.//

SOFTBALL

FRIDAY

Anderson County 12 Johnson County 1…Anderson County 10 Grainger 5…Anderson County 14 North Greene 2…(AC at Eastman Classic)…Harriman 4-11 Oneida 1-0…Kingston 8 Midway 7…Wartburg 6 York Institute 4.//

SATURDAY

(Eastman Classic) Anderson County 4 Daniel Boone 3…Anderson County 3 Claiborne 0.//

SOCCER

FRIDAY

Anderson County 0 West Greene 0.

