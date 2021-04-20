Local sports notebook, scoreboard

LOCAL SPORTS NOTEBOOK
- Anderson County High School punter and kicker Daniel Bethel recently announced he is switching his commitment to play college football from Ole Miss to Tennessee. Bethel will join the Volunteers as a preferred walk-on.
- Oak Ridge basketball standout Khamari Mitchell-Steen, who will play college ball at Northern Kentucky, has been voted to the Tennessee Sportswriters’ Association AAA All-State team for the 2020-21 season.
LOCAL SPORTS SCOREBOARD, MONDAY
BASEBALL
Anderson County 11 Clinton 7…Central 4 Oak Ridge 1…Oakdale 12 Oliver Springs 11…Lynn Camp (Ky.) 22 Jellico 8…Union County 15 Gatlinburg-Pittman 5…Harriman 4 Oneida 2…Coalfield 13 Rockwood 3…Midway 6 Wartburg 3…Alcoa 3 Kingston 1.//
SOFTBALL
Powell 3 Anderson County 0…Oliver Springs 21 Oakdale 2…Coalfield 5-2 Midway 2-8.//
SOCCER
Oneida 5 Rockwood 1.