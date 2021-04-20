Local sports notebook, scoreboard

Jim Harris 3 hours ago Local Sports Leave a comment 6 Views

LOCAL SPORTS NOTEBOOK

  • Anderson County High School punter and kicker Daniel Bethel recently announced he is switching his commitment to play college football from Ole Miss to Tennessee. Bethel will join the Volunteers as a preferred walk-on.
  • Oak Ridge basketball standout Khamari Mitchell-Steen, who will play college ball at Northern Kentucky, has been voted to the Tennessee Sportswriters’ Association AAA All-State team for the 2020-21 season.

LOCAL SPORTS SCOREBOARD, MONDAY

BASEBALL

Anderson County 11 Clinton 7…Central 4 Oak Ridge 1…Oakdale 12 Oliver Springs 11…Lynn Camp (Ky.) 22 Jellico 8…Union County 15 Gatlinburg-Pittman 5…Harriman 4 Oneida 2…Coalfield 13 Rockwood 3…Midway 6 Wartburg 3…Alcoa 3 Kingston 1.//

SOFTBALL

Powell 3 Anderson County 0…Oliver Springs 21 Oakdale 2…Coalfield 5-2 Midway 2-8.//

SOCCER

Oneida 5 Rockwood 1.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Local Sports Scoreboard

HIGH SCHOOL SCOREBOARD, TUESDAY BASEBALL Clinton 7 Campbell County 0…Karns 9 Anderson County 4…Powell 7 …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.