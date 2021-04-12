Library Board meeting Thursday

Jim Harris 7 hours ago Community Bulletin Board Leave a comment 3 Views

The Anderson County Library Board will hold its regular monthly meeting on Thursday, April 15, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. This meeting will be held electronically, via Zoom. The public is welcome to attend all meetings. Anyone wishing to do so may contact Clinton Public Library by phone during the library’s business hours at 865-457-0519 or via email at [email protected] to obtain instructions.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

GSMNP: Temporary, single-lane closures coming to the Spur Apr. 12-29

Great Smoky Mountains National Park maintenance crews will implement temporary, single-lane closures along the north …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.