Library Board meeting Thursday

The Anderson County Library Board will hold its regular monthly meeting on Thursday, April 15, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. This meeting will be held electronically, via Zoom. The public is welcome to attend all meetings. Anyone wishing to do so may contact Clinton Public Library by phone during the library’s business hours at 865-457-0519 or via email at [email protected] to obtain instructions.
