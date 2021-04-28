Lewallen Bridge update: Concrete deck complete, contractor requests extension

Tuesday, Lynn Murphy, the city of Clinton’s Project Coordinator on the Lewallen Bridge Replacement Project, issued his monthly update on its progress.

In the announcement, shared on the city’s Facebook page and website, states that at month 32 of the 36-month-long project, the concrete bridge deck is complete and that crews are now working to pour the concrete sidewalks and the adjoining parapet walls, which Murphy says will not be just any old walls.

Instead, he says that, “rather than a solid parapet wall, a decorative concrete wall with openings between columns is being built,” a process Murphy says is more time-consuming and labor-intensive than a solid wall.

Decorative parapet walls (Photo, Lynn Murphy)

Once the sidewalks, parapet walls, and street lighting installations are complete, crews will then shift their focus to building a bridge approach on each end of the project, which will transition to the existing street.

Tuesday’s update also informed us that, after the approaches and transitions are built, two northbound lanes of traffic will begin using the new bridge, although no date for that had been confirmed as of the time this report was filed. In a response to emailed questions, Murphy said that the northbound lanes could be opened as soon as July 1st, but stressed that was a tenative date, and not set in stone.

Southbound traffic will continue to use the old bridge until the new bridge is finished and completely opened for all traffic.

The contractor has requested an extension on the original, 36-month long project from TDOT, which according to the update, continues to review that request and will make a decision soon on how much additional time could be awarded. The reason for the requested extension was not immediately divulged, but Murphy said that delays were caused by problems associated with the pandemic, an unexpected heavy rain that caused a slide and washed out one traffic lane caused a considerable delay, as it required the emergency construction of a temporary retaining wall, built out of steel pilings and steel sheets. Murphy estimated that those delays may have caused delays of between 60 to 90 days, but again, stressed that is only an estimate.

To see project pictures and the complete report, visit http://clintontn.net/BridgeProjUpdate.htm