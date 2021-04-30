Latest update from MEDIC

MEDIC Regional Blood Center wants to remind local donors that it is the primary provider for blood and blood products for 24 hospitals in 22 counties in East TN and Southeastern Kentucky (including the major hospital systems in and around Knoxville), and that blood collected by other organizations does not stay in this area.

MEDIC says it has an “immediate, critical” need for Blood Types O Positive, A Positive, and A Negative, as well as blood platelets.

MEDIC is celebrating May the 4th by randomly drawing 4 winners of “The Child/Grogu” animatronic figures. All donors will also receive one free hour of axe throwing at The Axe House.

MEDIC Regional Blood Center Donor Centers are located at:

Downtown Knoxville – 1601 Ailor Avenue;

Farragut – 11000 Kingston Pike;

Athens – 213 E. Washington Avenue, Suite 104;

and Crossville – 96 Hayes Street, Suite 204.

Directions to, and hours for the donor centers as well as a complete list of mobile community blood drives, visit www.medicblood.org.

There continues to be a regional blood shortage in East TN and Southeastern Kentucky region, and as we have previously reported, MEDIC’s O Positive inventory level has been at the critical level for weeks.

Donors will be automatically entered to win one of four animatronic figures.

All donors will receive a MEDIC gift, Texas Roadhouse coupon, and coupon for one hour of axe throwing. MEDIC continues to require all donors to wear a mask or face covering. If a donor does not have a mask or face covering, MEDIC will provide one.

Appointments are preferred. There is very limited availability for walk-in donors.

Appointments can be made online at www.medicblood.org using the donate link, or by calling 865-524-3074.