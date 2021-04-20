Justin Kyle Smith, age 31, made our skies brighter on April 16, 2021, as he was freed from the confines of his earthly life and enveloped by his heavenly father into eternity. A contemplative and creative force, Justin will be fondly remembered by family and friends for his kindness, his articulate wit, and his mischievous spirit. He loved learning new things and sharing his knowledge with those around him, engaging in conversation and debate whenever possible. His creative light shone brightest when he was telling a good story from behind a video camera. He especially loved spending time with and doting on his nephews – Braden, Bentley, Kaesyn and Liam. He is preceded in death by grandfathers Lee Smith and Tony Roberts.

He is survived by his mother Shay Smith (April Wilson) and father Brian (Amy) Smith, brothers Jonathon Romines (Kellie) and Brady, grandparents Cheryl Holland, Danny and Betsi Vesser, Edna Smith, Pam and Lynn Muncey, and Cotton and Jennifer Wilson, as well as Aunt Becky Wood, brother-by-choice Ricky Holland, and loving aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, and cousins.

A private Celebration of Life Service will be held at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home. Justin will be missed enduringly by his family and request that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made in his honor to a cause close to Justin’s heart, The Cauda Equina Syndrome Foundation. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com