Justin Kyle Smith, age 31

Jim Harris 8 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 190 Views

Justin Kyle Smith, age 31, made our skies brighter on April 16, 2021, as he was freed from the confines of his earthly life and enveloped by his heavenly father into eternity.     A contemplative and creative force, Justin will be fondly remembered by family and friends for his kindness, his articulate wit, and his mischievous spirit. He loved learning new things and sharing his knowledge with those around him, engaging in conversation and debate whenever possible. His creative light shone brightest when he was telling a good story from behind a video camera. He especially loved spending time with and doting on his nephews – Braden, Bentley, Kaesyn and Liam.   He is preceded in death by grandfathers Lee Smith and Tony Roberts.

He is survived by his mother Shay Smith (April Wilson) and father Brian (Amy) Smith, brothers Jonathon Romines (Kellie) and Brady, grandparents Cheryl Holland, Danny and Betsi Vesser, Edna Smith, Pam and Lynn Muncey, and Cotton and Jennifer Wilson, as well as Aunt Becky Wood, brother-by-choice Ricky Holland, and loving aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, and cousins.  

 A private Celebration of Life Service will be held at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home. Justin will be missed enduringly by his family and request that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made in his honor to a cause close to Justin’s heart, The Cauda Equina Syndrome Foundation. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Jerry Lee Linkous, age 70

Jerry Lee Linkous, age 70, passed away at home on Sunday, April 18, 2021 following …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.