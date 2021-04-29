Judy Taylor age 72, of Clinton passed away on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at Methodist Medical Center. Judy was born April 10, 1949 in Clinton, TN and the love of her life was her family and grandchildren whom were her world. Throughout her life she loved spending weekends in the mountains and spending time with her friends. She was preceded in death by her mother, Ruby Clara Holder; son, Michael Joseph Taylor; brother, Ed Taylor; sisters, Virginia Garner, Udine Williams, and Rosalie Duncan; brother-in-law, Paul Duncan.

She is survived by her daughter, Debra Carroll, sons, Stephen Taylor, Christopher Taylor, and Christopher Matthews; grandchildren, Jessica Cox, Amber Taylor, Tiffany Taylor, Jayden Taylor, and Jonathan Taylor; great grandchildren, Jordan Cox, Zane Foster, Aulive Taylor, Cooper Taylor, Khloe Foster, Ariella Foster, and Alexis Cox; several other grandchildren and great grandchildren; sister, Betty Bean; brother, Jim Holder; special nieces, Shelia Duncan Adams, Theresa Watson, Sonia Duncan, Pat Duncan Rainey, and Samantha Adams.

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Thursday, April 29, 2021 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. Her funeral services will follow in the chapel with Rev. Luke Kidwell officiating. Judy’s graveside will be 11:00 am, Friday at Poplar Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.

