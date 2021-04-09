It is with great sadness, yet with much love and appreciation for a wonderful life that the family announces the going home of our wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, Judy Dake Fritts, age 78 of Knoxville, TN, on Wednesday, April 7th, 2021. We celebrate the life of this precious lady that we love and can only imagine what her eyes have now seen. Through our tears and grief, we pray you see in us God’s peace that surpasses all understanding. Judy was saved and baptized at Third Creek in November 1947. She met her lifelong love Charles Fritts at West Lonsdale Baptist Church. Judy was a member of North Knoxville Baptist Church where she loved to sing in the choir, serve Bereavement dinners and listen to her husband preach. She graduated from Bearden H.S. and Roane State Community College, she also attended ETSU and UT. She retired from UT in 2006.

Preceded in death by parents, Vernon and Mary Ruth Dake, in-laws Harry and Hazel Fritts, Brother Steve Dake, brother-in-laws Bob and Jim Fritts; special friends Sammy Ely and Claire Hitson.

She is survived by the love of her life, husband of 59 years, Charles; children Rusty (Darla), Sam (Valerie), Christy (Ken), nine precious grandchildren; Madison (Jacob), Courtney (Parker), Savannah (Levi), Rachel, Cole, Nathan, Will, Abbi and Daniel; step grandchildren Megan and Jordan; great grandchildren Pressley and Hudson; sister-in-law Cathy Dake and niece Lauren; special friend Benita Murphree and Margaret Price.

There will be a going home celebration with the visitation of friends from 6-7 pm on Saturday April 10 th at West Lonsdale Baptist Church. There will be a service following visitation. Officiants will be dear friends C.H. Christopher and Ronald Russell. www.holleygamble.com