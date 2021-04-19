Joyce Catherine O’Connor, 78, passed away in her sleep on April 13, 2021, She passed away in her home surrounded by her loved ones. Joyce was born June 3, 1942, in Columbus, Ohio, to Merida and Flora Ooten. She was married to Kenneth Edward O’Connor on October 28, 1968, and was the mother of one daughter, Kathy, and two sons, Shawn and Rex. Joyce lived her life in service of her lord and savior Jesus Christ and dedicated herself to caring for others. She loved spending time with her family. She especially enjoyed shopping with her sisters and caring for her 5 grandchildren. Joyce was preceded by her beloved son, Shawn.

She is survived by her loving husband, Ken; her daughter Kathy Glenn, son Rex, and daughter in law Jamie; her beloved grandchildren, Gracie and Jackson Glenn; Mia, Cole, and Eve O’Connor.

The family will receive friends on Friday, April 16, 2021 from 6-8PM at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at Anderson Memorial Garden on Saturday, April 17, 2021 at 3:00PM. www.holleygamble.com