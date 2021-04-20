Jerry Lee Linkous, age 70

Jim Harris 8 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 31 Views

Jerry Lee Linkous, age 70, passed away at home on Sunday, April 18, 2021 following a brief illness. He was born in Elliston, VA on November 11, 1950 to the late Trigg and Gilbie Lovern Linkous. In addition to his parents, Jerry is preceded in death by, sisters, Carol Davis and Patty Linkous.  He is survived by, his loving wife of 54 years, Patty; daughters, Kathy Bingham and husband Ted of Andersonville, TN and Cindy Smith and husband Nathan of Copper Hill, VA; twin grandchildren, Elizabeth and Travis Bingham, all whom he loved dearly. Other survivors include brothers, Jimmy Linkous and wife Estelle, Jackie Linkous; sister, Debbie Boothe all in Virginia. He is also survived by several special nieces, nephews and cousins; and sisters-in-law, Barbara Elliott and Maggie Clark and special adopted sister, Judy Via. Last but not least, he is survived by his lovable pug, Mr. Wags.
“Dragon” would like to say a special goodbye to all his truck driving friends that he worked with at Malone and Hyde in Virginia and Food Lion in Tennessee. He thought the world of you guys.
A memorial service will be held in Jerry’s honor at Rocky Knob on Blue Ridge Parkway in Virginia on June 19, 2021 from 1-5PM. Anyone who knew Jerry and would like to attend is welcome. In lieu of flowers, people can make donations to Second Harvest Food Bank in his honor. www.holleygamble.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Justin Kyle Smith, age 31

Justin Kyle Smith, age 31, made our skies brighter on April 16, 2021, as he …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.