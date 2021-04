Jeffrey Robert Hawn, age 68, passed away at his home on Friday, March 12, 2021. Jeffrey is a Marine Veteran and he will be remembered as a very proud and self-sufficient man. He was an animal lover that enjoyed gardening, yard work, working on cars, and spending time with his wife, Robyn.

Jeffrey is survived by his wife Robyn Hawn (Dyer).

There are no memorial services set at this time per family’s request.

Jones Mortuary, LLC. In Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.