Isaiah 117 House coming to Anderson County

(Submitted) Isaiah 117 House, a Tennessee-based organization that cares for children awaiting foster placement, is coming to Anderson County.

On Tuesday, May 4th, at 12:00pm, the nonprofit will host a fundraising event at the family Life Center of Second Baptist Church in Clinton. According to an announcement from the non-profit, the event will introduce the fundraising campaign for Isaiah 117 House in Anderson County and consist of a catered meal and feature several speakers, including Ronda Paulson, the founder, and executive director of Isaiah 117 House.

Attendance is by invitation only from a table host or sponsor. Anyone interested in hosting or sponsoring a table can contact Cassie DeJarnette at 423-518-3760 ext 607 or at [email protected]. For more information, please visit www.facebook.com/isaiah117houseandersoncounty.

“We have spent several months raising awareness about a day many people never knew existed – removal day for a child. This event is about continuing that awareness and raising the funds to build a home for that child who is awaiting foster placement,” Paulson said in the press release. “This is a great opportunity to learn more about Isaiah 117 House and how to partner with us in making a transformational impact in the lives of children in Anderson County.”

Isaiah 117 House is a 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization that provides physical and emotional support in a safe and loving home for children awaiting foster care placement. Currently, when a child is removed in a county without an Isaiah 117 House, the child must wait in the child welfare services office. The child is often dirty, hungry, tired, scared and unable to bring any personal possessions.

Isaiah 117 House allows for that same child to never go to an office, but rather a home with loving volunteers to care for them. Isaiah 117 House provides for that child’s needs, whatever they may be, in these critical moments between removal and placement.

Isaiah 117 House has locations in Tennessee, Indiana, Virginia, and Florida. To learn more about Isaiah 117 House, visit www.isaiah117house.com.