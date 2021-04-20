Herman Newton Lynn, Jr (known to family and friends as Cooner or Junior)

Herman Newton Lynn, Jr (known to family and friends as Cooner or Junior), was born November 16, 1949 in Harriman and left this life after an extended illness on Sunday, April 18, 2021.

Preceded in death by his father, Herman Lynn Sr (Shorty) and mother, Anna Lee Simpson Lynn, both of Harriman.

Survived by brothers, Donald Ray Lynn Sr (Judy, deceased) of N. Aurora IL, David Henry Lynn (Opal, deceased) of Yorkville IL, and Daniel Jacob Lynn Sr (Danny) of Knoxville, who has been his full time caregiver for over 5 years. He is also survived by his two sisters, Amanda Lynn Dotson (Richard) of Knoxville and Letisha Lynn Burnett of Hinckley, IL.

He was loved and affectionately teased by his many nephews and nieces whom he loved dearly.

Herman worked as a sheet metal operator for over 30 years for the Lyon Metal Company in Montgomery, IL. After he retired, he moved back to Tennessee, his home town.

The family would like to thank the University of Tennessee Hospice teams for all of their support and to Dr Michael Carringer of UT Medical Center, for his tender care while he was hospitalized.

Graveside services will be held 1:00 pm, Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at the Piney Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Harriman.

