Helen S. Braden, age 81 of Clinton

Jim Harris 16 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 148 Views

Helen S. Braden, age 81 of Clinton passed away on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at Methodist Medical Center.  Helen was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church and loved to read, work in her flower beds, her horse, dog, and parakeet.  She will be greatly missed by many.  She was preceded in death by her parents, Sam & Eva Spessard; sister, Margaret S. Clack; great grandson, Jason R. Braden III.  

She is survived by her husband, Robert L. Braden; children, Sherry B. Anderson & Jason R. Braden; sisters, Carolyn S. Braden and Shirley J. Moore; 3 grandsons, and 1 great grandson.  

The family will have a graveside service 11:00 am, Monday, April 19, 2021 at Anderson Memorial Garden.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Preacher Lee Phillips, age 65 of Lake City

Preacher Lee Phillips, age 65 of Lake City passed away Saturday, April 10, 2021 at …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.