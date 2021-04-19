Helen S. Braden, age 81 of Clinton passed away on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at Methodist Medical Center. Helen was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church and loved to read, work in her flower beds, her horse, dog, and parakeet. She will be greatly missed by many. She was preceded in death by her parents, Sam & Eva Spessard; sister, Margaret S. Clack; great grandson, Jason R. Braden III.

She is survived by her husband, Robert L. Braden; children, Sherry B. Anderson & Jason R. Braden; sisters, Carolyn S. Braden and Shirley J. Moore; 3 grandsons, and 1 great grandson.

The family will have a graveside service 11:00 am, Monday, April 19, 2021 at Anderson Memorial Garden. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com